Oregon DB Target Kamauri Whitfield Locks in Commitment Date
Another Oregon target has locked in a date to make his college commitment. On the defensive side, The First Academy (Fla.) defensive back Kamauri Whitfield has locked in a commitment date for Monday, July 6. It is currently scheduled for 2 PM EST.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder is the No. 647 ranked player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is currently working from a final group of Oregon, Florida, Florida State and Nebraska.
Whitfield has already taken his official visit to Florida. Up next is a trip to Oregon this weekend with a trip to Nebraska following that.
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Right now Florida is the current leader with at least four Rivals’ expert predictions in favor of the Gators.
The Ducks have three defensive back commits currently. Whitfield is unique in the fact he might be a nickel and doesn’t fit at safety or cornerback specifically.