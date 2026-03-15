Oregon DC Chris Hampton on stepping into lead role: 'We can do better'

On Saturday Oregon DC Chris Hampton spent time with media talking about his new role at Oregon. Hampton has been labeled as Oregon’s co-DC but this year steps into the lead role with Tosh Lupoi now at Cal.

He was asked about those changes and getting the defensive backs ready for the upcoming season. You can read his top comments below or watch the video included at the bottom.

On Duty Changes Being DC:

“It’s not much. The most important thing is, to organize personnel, organize department meetings and create the calendar. So just a daily operation to organize with the players and coaches. I’m still a coach in this position, still work with guys and just have a few more obligations.”

On Taking Over a Good Defense:

“Yes, I think we can do better. Of course we can develop further. We are not yet where we want to be. We were good in defense. But we weren’t the best yet. We were pretty good. There is definitely still room for improvement. When I make my mark, it’s not about me. It’s all about taking advantage of the players, to put ourselves in the position of judging our talent. How I use our talent to put the guys in the right position. How can we make this more complex? By doing the things that put our best players on the field, so that they can do that.”

On Putting Together a New Secondary:

“Yes, I think you know that every year is new. You know, especially in this day and age of college football with the transfer portal and the international situation, to adapt and readjust? And if you don’t adapt now, then you have to die as a trainer. Because your team can change from year to year. So, I think replacing five regular players. A lot of players are coming this year back, but we also lost many. We have a lot of young players that we support. We’re starting from scratch again. Without assuming that someone knows something. We teach them the basics and then develop further from there. Teach them the concepts. And then we gradually expand and add them adds more to them in the game if they can handle it.”

On Developing Younger Guys:

“And these guys are getting better and better every day. And that’s how we train. There is no starters. There is a green team and a yellow team. All are divided. So there’s a newbie next door a sophomore and a senior and a junior and so on and so forth. Matayo and Teitum are not on the same team. They are on different teams now. So the guys will be training learning different positions and rotating them. For example, there is a newcomer who competes against Poncho. And we’ll find out if he’s good and fast. So this will be in the real game happen, right? So we throw them in at the deep end and they learn actually quite quickly.”

On Brandon Finney:

“Yeah, I mean, hey, looking back with Brandon, he and I did a study in the offseason, we just talked about how he can get better. The you believe everyone on social media gives him a pat on the back and says, what a great season he had. He had a great season, but there is still a lot of room for improvement up for him, right? Lots of room for improvements. And Brandon is a guy like that, he wants to get better. He doesn’t talk about what he did last season he talks about what he didn’t do, what he wasn’t good at, how he felt can improve, that’s how you get better. Everyone likes to talk about their strengths and what they do good, but if you want to belong to the elite, you have to show your weaknesses. Get a grip and work on it and he does. He works, he trains extremely hard, he’s a guy you say he needs to slow down a bit. You know, he overdoes it sometimes.”

On Finding the Next Green Dot Player:

“So we have a whole lot of people wearing the green dot. I think sometimes the green dot is a little overrated by me. Sometimes you can tell players too much and confuse them.

I don’t want to talk into their ears and confuse them. I want them to react and play according to their instincts. So I just try to give them quick tips and reminders. Call him and let him play. I did all the coaching throughout the week. I don’t want to bother his brain with a loud voice and confuse him even more.”

On Kam Araghi:

“Oh, Kam is kind of the glue of this program. Which many people don’t know. He works extremely hard. He is extremely passionate. He loves the players unconditionally. He really does. And he is extremely intelligent. He is a very, very talented coach. He has actually trained our Edges for the last two years.

If I’m completely honest, he trained these guys and did a fantastic job with them. He has really good players on his team. That’s an important part of it. The better your players are, the hotter the coach is. And he challenges them every day in new ways. I think we’re looking forward to Kam. I’m glad he was promoted to this position. And I think he won’t have a drop in performance. I think we’ll keep getting better and better and we’ll continue to grow.”