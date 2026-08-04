Oregon Debuts as a Top Contender on Preseason Coaches Poll

Nothing says we are officially headed into the college football season like the first set of standardized polls. The coaches poll and the AP poll are the two benchmarks when it comes to preseason rankings and one has just dropped.

On Tuesday the coaches poll debuted and included the Ducks in a favorable position. Oregon landed at the No. 2 spot in the rankings with only Ohio State ranked above them.

The expectations for this season for the Ducks are widely known. It’s not just some optimistic Oregon fans, the national media is also buying Oregon stock. Dan Lanning returned many of his key pieces for the upcoming season including quarterback Dante Moore who could be a Heisman finalist.

Oregon football kicks off in 32 days in Autzen stadium as they host the Boise State Broncos on September 5. Conversely if the rankings were to hold we would see No. 1 facing No. 2 as Oregon heads to Ohio State on November 7.

Here is the top 25 of the coaches poll.

Ohio State Oregon Georgia Texas Notre Dame Indiana Miami Texas A&M Oklahoma Ole Miss Alabama Texas Tech LSU USC BYU Michigan Penn State Tennessee Washington SMU Utah Iowa Clemson Houston Missouri

Others receiving votes: Louisville 153; Florida 147; TCU 63; Illinois 62; South Carolina 50; Arizona 50; Virginia 40; Vanderbilt 37; Auburn 29; Georgia Tech 26; Boise State 24; Oklahoma State 22; UNLV 17; North Carolina State 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 12; Nebraska 12; Memphis 9; Arizona State 8; James Madison 6; Duke 6; Pittsburgh 4; New Mexico 4; Western Michigan 3; Navy 3; San Diego State 2; Kansas State 1; Jacksonville State 1; Hawaii 1; California 1;