Oregon Defensive Linemen Xadavien Sims, Jericho Johnson Enter the Transfer Portal

Oregon Ducks defensive linemen Xadavien Sims and Jericho Johnson are entering the transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Sims is a redshirt freshman and played in four games across his two seasons in Eugene. He registered two total tackles and played a reserve role for the Ducks.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Sims signed with Oregon as a former 4-star prospect from Durant (Okla.) High School in the 2024 recruiting class. Sims was the No. 245 prospect nationally, the No. 25 defensive lineman and the No. 2 prospect in Oklahoma according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He was also an Adidas All-American selection.

Johnson is also a redshirt freshman and played in nine games across his two-year career with Oregon. In that time he recorded 5 total tackles and 1 pass break up. He signed with the Ducks as a 4-star prospect from Armijo (Calif.) High School in the 2024 class and like Sims was also an Adidas All-American selection. Johnson was the No. 180 prospect nationally, the No. 16 defensive lineman and No. 15 player in California according to the On3 Industry ranking.

Oregon has now had four defensive linemen enter the transfer portal on Sunday, as Sims and Johnson join Ashton Porter and Blake Purchase in their decisions to continue their college football elsewhere.

Aydin Breland and Elijah Rushing are the only defensive linemen from Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class remaining on the roster.