Oregon Defensive Tackle A'mauri Washington Announces NFL Decision

It has been a banner cycle for Dan Lanning. Maybe not in the sense of transfer portal additions just yet. But if Lanning got credit for returning NFL-caliber talent, he might break the rankings.

Moments ago Oregon defensive tackle A’mauri Washington announced he will return to Oregon for his senior season. This is an absolute massive win for Oregon and this defense. Washington is one of the most disruptive interior players in the country and was even considered a potential first round draft pick.

Oregon is also returning the players next to him with Bear Alexander, Teitum Tuitoti and Matayo Uiagelelei on the defensive line. Every starter was considered an NFL draft pick of some caliber but will return to Eugene.

This should be a massive boost to a defense hoping to be a key part of a national championship run.

Coming out of high school Washington was the No. 271 ranked player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. The Chander (Ariz.) native was the No. 5 ranked player in state.