Oregon DL Ashton Porter Enters the Transfer Portal
It’s been a busy day for Dan Lanning tracking movement. The latest comes from yet another defensive line player.
Reserve defensive lineman Ashton Porter will enter the transfer portal On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. Porter saw the most action at Oregon this season since his arrival.
This season he totaled 20 tackles and 1 sack for the Ducks.
Already Oregon has seen several of its defensive line reserves enter the portal. Blake Purchase and Xadavien Sims have also entered the portal since Oregon’s loss to Indiana.
The Cy Ranch (Texas) product was a big win for Dan Lanning in the 2023 class. Porter was the No. 231 ranked player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. The Ducks were able to beat out Texas and others for his commitment.