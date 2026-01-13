Oregon DL Terrance Green Enters the Transfer Portal

The Ducks have lost yet another defensive linemen following the finish of the season. This is not a broken record but its starting to feel like it.

The latest is defensive tackle Terrance Green announcing he will enter the portal. Although Green was not a starter for the Ducks he was a valuable depth piece that was involved in the rotation.

Green becomes at least the seventh portal entry for Oregon planning on leaving the program. The Duck have not had any additions in the portal at the position.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder signed with Oregon as part of its 2023 class. He was the 229 ranked player in the country per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

This season he was credited with 15 total tackles. He was credited with a tackle vs Texas Tech in the Orange bowl.