Oregon Ducks Athletics Weekend Roundup: Baseball, Basketball, Softball Updates

It was another busy weekend for your Oregon Ducks. There are multiple sports getting in plenty of action with conference play coming soon.

Oregon softball had a big tournament in Eugene this weekend. And the ladies continue to add some big wins to the resume mixed with some frustrating losses.

Men’s basketball finished the regular season while the ladies finished Big Ten tournament play and await their future.

Let’s dig into the weekend that was in Oregon athletics. Again giving you all the updates in one easy to read location.

Oregon Softball

On Sunday at the Jane Sanders classic in Eugene the ladies ended the weekend with a 7-3 win over Nevada. On Saturday they started the day with a loss to Nevada but ended with a 2-1 win over Sac State. The ladies moved to 18-7 on the season and now head into Big Ten conference play with Penn State coming to Eugene on Friday with a three game series.

Oregon Baseball

It was a big week for Oregon baseball. It started back on Tuesday with a tough 10-6 loss to Oregon State. Next was a three game series with Purdue with the Ducks besting the Boilermakers 2-1 in the series. That moved the men to 12-3 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.

They have a huge week with a two game series with Xavier in Eugene Tuesday and Wednesday. After a day off Indiana comes to town for a three game series starting on Friday.

Oregon Men’s Basketball

A rough regular season for Dana Altman and the men’s team came to a close Sunday night. On Tuesday the Ducks suffered a 26-point loss to No. 11 ranked Illinois. However they bounced back on Saturday night to get a gritty win over Washington Senior night. It seemed like Oregon was going to pull away with a huge win only to watch Washington nearly win in the second half.

Now it’s on to the Big Ten tournament with a date with Maryland on Tuesday. The game is set for a 2 PM PST tipoff. The Ducks end the season with a 12-19 overall record and 5-15 record in conference play.

Oregon Women’s Basketball

The ladies headed into the Big Ten tournament needing to make some noise. After strong wins over Purdue and Maryland earlier in the week that run ended on Friday with a big loss to Michigan. No. 1 seed UCLA dominated in the Final to win the tournament.

With Oregon’s 22-12 season record, they look strong for the NCAA tournament. The latest suggests Oregon coming in as a 7-seed. The brackets will be announced Sunday, March 15.

Just a reminder the Ducks take to the field to begin Spring ball on Thursday, March 12. Dan Lanning will lead yet another highly ranked squad headed into next season with quarterback Dante Moore drawing early Heisman trophy hype.

Nothing has been confirmed, but expect practices to be closed or limited to a very short viewing period. The official schedule details have yet to be released.