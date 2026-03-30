Oregon Ducks Spring Sports Roundup: Top-15 baseball, basketball transfer moves

It was a busy Spring weekend for the Spring athletics. Oregon had some big games around baseball and softball as both move forward with their seasons.

Basketball is finished but the transfer portal opens soon for the sport. So while there won’t be any actual games, there will be some news regarding the rosters of both teams in the coming weeks.

For now here is a look back at some of the top storylines from this past week and some results.

Softball

Last week the ladies started the week off with a banger. They put up 24 runs against Indiana on Monday. No, that is not a typo. Later in the week they traveled to Northwestern to start a three-game series on Thursday. After losing the first game of that series, they rallied to win the next two games.

This week they get a bit of a breather before hosting a three-game series vs Iowa starting Friday.

Lombardi’s squad has put together a 26-9 overall record and 7-2 conference record. They are 12-1 at home this season.

According to SoftballAmerica.com, Oregon is the No. 16 ranked team in the country.

Baseball

The men had a FULL week of action on the diamond. It started Tuesday at UC San Diego with a sweep of the two-game series. Next was a three-game series at UC Santa Barbara starting on Friday. They won two of the three games losing the middle game on Saturday.

This week Waz will start his Tuesday off by hosting Portland. On Friday they will head to Ann Arbor for a three-game series vs conference opponent Michigan.

They are currently ranked as the No. 15 team in the nation per D1Baseball. The team is 23-5 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Like the ladies, they win at home and have a 15-2 record at PK park this season.

Women’s Basketball

Kelly Graves saw a couple of roster moves last week take place. Forward Sarah Rambus announced she plans on entering the transfer portal. She was a starter at the beginning of the year before losing her spot and minutes. She averaged 6.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season.

Guard Elisa Mevius also entered the transfer portal last week. She tore her ACL early last season and will enter looking for a new spot with an extra year of eligibility. Both of these moves don’t appear costly for Oregon as they have talented younger players on the roster likely to play both of these positions.

Men’s Basketball

Unless you live under a rock you are probably already aware Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans Jr. entered the transfer portal. Later in the week forward Dezdrick Lindsay also announced he would enter the transfer portal.

It wasn’t all bad news however. Dana Altman landed a commitment from Dynamic Prep (Texas) 2026 forward Seven Spurlock. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder was committed to ASU but was later released from his signing after the Sun Devils fired coach Bobby Hurley. He is the No. 184 ranked player in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Dan Lanning enjoyed a week off for Spring Break. But now he’s back to work. The team will resume Spring practices this week starting on Tuesday. They will also practice Thursday and Saturday. Media is not allowed to attend practices. But coaches and players will speak with media following each practice this week.

On the recruiting side, Oregon lost one of its commits in four-star offensive lineman Drew Fielder. He flipped his commitment to USC over the weekend after several visits.