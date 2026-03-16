Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball earns No. 8 seed in NCAA Tournament

Kelly Graves and his squad received some great news on Sunday. They were announced as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament. After piling up 22 wins this season, the Ducks making the NCAA tournament was not much of a surprise. However being a No. 8 seed is a solid spot for his squad.

That scored them a trip to Austin, Texas to square off against No. 9 seed Virginia Tech this Friday. The game is set for a 10:30 AM PST tipoff. The Hokies finished its season with a 23-9 overall record in the ACC.

The ESPN matchup predictor has Oregon with the edge right now at 65.5%. The spread is currently favoring the Ducks at 3.5 points. It will broadcast on ESPN2.

The winner will get a crack at the winner of No. 1 seed Texas and the winner of the play-in game between Stephen F. Austin and Missouri State. The Longhorns finished the season 31-3 overall and third place in the SEC conference.

Kelly Graves spoke with media on Sunday about Oregon’s selection in the NCAA tournament.