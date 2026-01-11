Oregon EDGE Announces Return for Final Season

Fresh onthe heels of Oregon EDGE Blake Purchase announcing he will enter the portal, the Ducks get back a HUGE returner at the same position.

Moments ago, EDGE Teitum Tuioti announced he is returning to Oregon for his final senior season. A huge piece on the defense for Oregon this season.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder returns 68 total tackles from this season. Including 2 forced fumbles and 5 pass deflections.

The Oregon defense will feature at least a return from Tuioti and Bear Alexander on the defensive line. Others like Matayo Uiagelelei and Dillon Thieneman continue to consider a return or heading to the NFL.

For Lanning this is now a chance to improve on defense with these returns and a more seasoned group of freshmen.

Oregon will feature one of the best and deepest defensive line groups in the country.

Tuioti does not get enough credit for his motor. On multiple occasions this season it has been his relentless effort that resulted in big plays for this defense.