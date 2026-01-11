Oregon EDGE Enters the Transfer Portal

Dan Lanning has had a busy Sunday and it’s barely just after noon Pacific.

Moments ago, experienced EDGE Blake Purchase announced he would enter the transfer portal. This one caught many Duck fans off guard as it wasn’t really on the radar for many.

This season Purchase did not start ahead of Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagelelei. But he was a regular in the rotation and did find himself playing meaningful snaps. Oregon doesn’t often lose many starters however and it makes sense for some of these depth pieces to move on and find better opportunities to play.

This season he is credited with 13 tackles, 2 sacks and an interception. Which is not exactly an eye-popping stat line. But in the right situation Purchase would likely find himself earning more snaps.

Earlier in the day Oregon also saw backup quarterback Luke Moga enter the portal. On Saturday Oregon freshman linebacker Kamar Mothudi entered the transfer portal.

ScoopDuck will continue to monitor all of these moves as more are certainly on the way for Oregon.