Oregon EDGE Target Rashad Streets Names Final Six

One of Oregon’s top defensive line targets has trimmed his list. Millbrook (N.C.) EDGE Rashad Streets is down to six programs and the Ducks are included.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is the No. 76 ranked player nationally in the On3 Industry Rankings. He is the No. 8 ranked EDGE in the country.

Ohio State, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida State and NC State round out the top six.

Streets was one of the many visitors to land on the Oregon campus to end January. In a previous update, Streets told Rivals’ Chad Simmons he has thought about the distance to Eugene. But also acknowledged not being able to pick where you want to play in the NFL.

“What stands out most to me about Oregon are the relationships,” Streets told Rivals. “I feel like all the relationships have come really naturally. I also feel like everyone in Oregon has the same chip, since not a lot of people are from there, so everyone is going there for one goal. That has always stood out.”

The Ducks currently have one defensive line commit from Cam Pritchett out of Alabama. I would expect Oregon to land a defensive line class with 4-5 commitments.