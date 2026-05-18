Oregon Four-Star Linebacker Target Toa Satele Names Final Four

We are entering a key stretch of recruiting in the calendar year. Schools will be looking to host and land many of its top recruiting targets in the coming month or two.

One of Oregon’s top defensive targets has just narrowed his list down to four schools including Oregon.

Mililani (Hawaii) linebacker Toa Satele named a final four of: Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame and Cal. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is the No. 68 ranked player nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings. Satele is the No. 4 ranked linebacker nationally and the top player in his home state.

This is a big recruiting cycle for Oregon at the position. Oregon has not taken a transfer portal linebacker under the leadership of position coach Brian Michalowski. He has openly stated he prefers developing prep-recruited players to lead his room.

Oregon is going to get the first crack at impressing Satele as official visits kick off. He will be in Eugene on May 29. Next will be Texas on June 5 with Notre Dame on June 9 and Cal on June 12. Meaning he will condense his four official visits into two weeks to finalize his recruitment.

At the moment there are no expert picks from the On3 network. There are also no predictions from the 247Sports network.

Many believe this one is shaping up to be a Texas-Oregon battle, ironically the first two schools he will visit. It’s also worth noting he has never visited Notre Dame.

For more on Satele ahead of these changes you can check out this interview with Greg Biggins following these announcements.