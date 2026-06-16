Oregon Freshman Slugger Naulivou Lauaki Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

For a second straight day, Mark Wasikowski was delivered another massive blow to his program. After reaching the Super Regionals vs Texas this year, the nucleus of this young team continues to get pillaged.

On Monday freshman outfielder standout Angel Laya entered the transfer portal. Today Oregon designated hitter, smasher Naulivou Lauaki Jr has joined him. This time with a do not contact tag however.

Both freshman were key pieces to the success of this team this season and were pieces the Ducks could build around. Now Waz will have to look to replace those players in the next round of prep recruiting.

This season he hit .321 with 14 HR’s and 37 RBI’s.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder is originally from Springville, Utah.