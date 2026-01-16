Oregon Hosting Ohio State CB Aaron Scott Jr.

Oregon has landed nine commitments in the transfer portal and it looks like Dan Lanning and company are looking for some more reinforcements in the secondary. After picking up a commitment from Baylor defensive back Carl Williams IV earlier this week, the Ducks are hosting Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. for a visit.

Scott is the No. 18 cornerback and No. 207 player in the On3 transfer portal rankings. He spent the last two seasons in Columbus and played in 19 total games. The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back logged 11 total tackles, 1 pass breakup and 1 tackle for loss in his two seasons.

The former Buckeye has two seasons of eligibility remaining and has also taken a visit to Wisconsin since entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

Oregon recruited Scott as a 4-star recruit from Springfield (OH) High School in the 2024 class. Scott was ranked the No. 35 player nationally, the No. 5 cornerback and the No. 1 prospect in Ohio according to the On3 rankings.

Scott took an official visit to Oregon and had the Ducks among his top five schools along with Tennessee, Michigan, and Penn State before ultimately committing to Ohio State.

The Ducks will return their three of their top cornerbacks next season in Brandon Finney Jr., Ify Obidegweu and Na’eem Offord.

Oregon will lose Theran Johnson to graduation, and saw Sione Laulea, who was also in the rotation at cornerback, transfer out of the program to Missouri. If the Ducks can land a commitment from Scott, he’d presumably enter the cornerback competition battling Na’eem Offord for the No. 3 spot, but it all depends on what newly-minted defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood want to do regarding moving returners around and how new additions from the 2026 class factor into the competition.