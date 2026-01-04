Oregon in the mix for Florida EDGE Transfer Jayden Woods

Oregon is looking into their options in the transfer portal as it opened earlier this week. The Ducks have solidified themselves as a top destination for elite talent and now they’re one of a few schools that are in the mix for Florida Gators EDGE transfer Jayden Woods, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Woods, a 6-foot-3, 248-pound EDGE rusher, spent just one season in Gainesville and opted to depart amid the firing of Billy Nappier and subsequent hiring of Jon Sumrall as the next head coach. He’s No. 18 overall prospect and No. 4 EDGE in the On3 Transfer Portal ranking.

Woods appeared in all Florida’s 12 games this year and totaled 28 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and 5 tackles for loss. He also broke up two passes, forced and recovered one fumble while grabbing one interception. Fawcett reports that other schools in the mix for Woods include Texas, Texas A&M, Missouri and Ohio State.

The front seven defender is a familiar name for Oregon, as the Ducks recruited him as a 4-star recruit from Shawnee (Kan.) Mill Valley High School in the 2025 class. He was the No. 143 prospect nationally, the No. 18 EDGE and No. 4 recruit in Kansas according to the On3 rankings.

Woods is one of a multiple players from Kansas that the Ducks recruited in the 2025 cycle along with offensive tackle Andrew Babalola, tight end Linkon Cure and tight end DaSaahn Brame.

The Ducks are likely looking to improve their depth at outside linebacker for the 2026 season as they await NFL decisions from Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei. Blake Purchase and true freshman EDGE Nasir Wyatt were featured heavily in the EDGE rotation this season and played in every game.

Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are set to add at least two players to the room after signing 5-star EDGE Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones and 3-star EDGE Dutch Horisk in the 2026 recruiting class.