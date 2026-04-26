Oregon Lands Commitment from Four-Star Linebacker

Dan Lanning has started off his Sunday with a new defensive commitment. This time a much needed linebacker to add to his room.

St. Joseph’s Prep School (Pa.) linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. has committed to Oregon over Penn State, Alabama and others.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder is the nation’s No. 330 ranked player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is the No. 28 ranked linebacker.

Oregon also has a commitment from legacy athlete Sam Ngata, likely to play linebacker.

Lockley also visited Oregon earlier this Spring with glowing praise for what he saw at practice.

“That’s my first time being that far out West,” Lockley told ScoopDuck of being around Dan Lanning‘s program. “So it was good to get out there and finally see what it’s all about. It was good just being around the guys, being around the coaches. I felt really comfortable around everybody.”

Dan Lanning and linebackers coach Brian Michalowski made it very clear to Lockley he was a top priority during his trip out West.

“The message has been just knowing it’s a long way from home, but they want me bad,” he said. “They love my ceiling. They love my versatility. They can see me playing either linebacker spot that they have, and they said I’m a great player and I’m a player that they can see fit in their school and their system.”