Oregon Lands Commitment From Massive Louisiana Monroe DL Jerome Simmons

Defensive line has become a major position of need for Oregon over the last week and the Ducks have taken a step toward bolstering their depth in the trenches. On Saturday, Louisiana Monroe transfer defensive lineman Jerome Simmons committed to the Ducks following a trip to Eugene.

He was one the third of three commits for Dan Lanning and company, capping off a big day that featured commitments from Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. and Clemson defensive end/tight end Markus Dixon. With Simmons’ commitment, the Ducks are now up to 12 additions in this offseason’s transfer portal haul.

The newest Duck is listed at 6’4″, 340 pounds. He also visited NC State prior to making his way out West and received interest from Memphis and UCONN after entering the transfer portal on January 14.

He played in eight games for the Warhawks as a redshirt junior in 2025, recording 10 total tackles and 1 pass breakup. Simmons also had stops at South Carolina and Highland Community College in Kansas prior to transferring to ULM.

The massive defensive lineman projects to be a key piece of Oregon’s rotation in the trenches behind four returning starters after the Ducks saw nearly all of their depth enter the transfer portal in recent days.

Simmons was one of two defensive line transfers on campus this weekend alongside former North Carolina defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson.

Oregon will also add 4-star defensive line recruit Tony Cumberland from Eugene (Ore.) Willamette along with preferred walk-on Tevita Paongo from Ewa Beach (HI) James Campbell to the 2026 roster.