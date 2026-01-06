Oregon Lands Commitment From Nevada Kicker Keaton Emmett

Oregon has landed another commitment from the transfer portal. This time it’s former Nevada kicker Keaton Emmett, who will have two years of eligibility remaining upon enrolling at Oregon.

Emmett announced his commitment to the Ducks on Tuesday following a visit to Eugene over the weekend.

He’s the second former Nevada Wolfpack player to commit to Oregon this offseason, joining teammate and fellow specialist Bailey Ettridge, who will compete to be the Ducks’ starting punter this year after James Ferguson-Reynolds exhausts his college eligibility.

Emmett was is originally from Lake Oswego, Oregon where he attended Lakeridge High School. Following his high school career he attended Western Oregon University before transferring to Nevada.

In his lone season with the Wolfpack he served as the team’s primary kicker for kickoffs. He 48 kickoffs, 38 of which were touchbacks for a total of 3,039 yards. His average kick traveled 63.3 yards. At Western Oregon he made 12 of his 18 total field goal, with a long of 48 yards.

Oregon’s latest addition is one they needed as starting kicker Atticus Sappington will exhaust his college eligibility at the end of the 2025 season.