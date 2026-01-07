Oregon Lands Commitment From Western Michigan Long Snapper RJ Todd

The Oregon Ducks have picked up their third commitment in the transfer portal. On Wednesday morning Western Michigan long snapper RJ Todd announced his pledge to the Ducks.

Todd spent three seasons in Kalamazoo and appeared in 39 games for the Broncos.

Listed as a redshirt junior on the 2025 roster, he should have one year of college eligibility remaining when he arrives in Eugene to join the Oregon program.

Todd is an important addition for the Ducks ahead of the 2026 season, as starting long snapper Luke Basso will exhaust his college eligibility at the end of the year. He’s been a consistent piece of Oregon’s special teams for the last few seasons

Special Teams Coordinator Joe Lorig has been active in the transfer portal here in December, as Todd is the third special teams addition for the Ducks.

He joins former Nevada punter Bailey Ettridge and former Nevada kicker Keaton Emmett, who both recently committed to transfer to Oregon in the past few days.

Oregon now has 13 expected departures and three incoming additions for the 2026 roster as Dan Lanning and the Ducks navigate the 2025-2026 transfer portal cycle.