Oregon Lands In-State Defensive Commit from Josh Christensen

The Ducks have made a big move landing in-state players in this 2027 recruiting cycle. And Dan Lanning just netted him another on Friday afternoon.

Lake Oswego (Ore.) defensive lineman Josh Christensen committed to Oregon to start the big recruiting weekend. The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder announced his commitment on social media. He is the No. 1121 ranked player nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings. Christensen is the No. 2 ranked player from the state of Oregon.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 DL Josh Christensen has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 250 DL chose the Ducks over Oklahoma, Washington, and Cal



“Home Grown🏡 #scoducks”https://t.co/BIzTreBOAU pic.twitter.com/Yer8LRyj4P — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 19, 2026

Washington, Oklahoma and Cal were some others showing interest prior to his commitment. Following an official visit to Eugene last weekend here is what the three-star had to say about Oregon.

“What’s great about them, how they’ve talked is they love me as a player overall, and as well as just being an in-state kid,” Christensen said. “They see it as important to get me. In-state kid, they want to keep the talent in state. They say they really like the way I play and really think I can help them.”

Oregon now has 19 verbal commits in the 2027 class. Christensen is now the fourth in-state commitment for the Ducks this cycle.

The Ducks now have the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the country. Lanning currently holds the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten conference.

Oregon is hosting a big contingent of top targets for the final official visit weekend before the Fall. You can find the latest on that massive weekend here.