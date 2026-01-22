Oregon Lands Seven Players on Way-too-early top 100 players for 2026
While Oregon's defense has consistently improved every year, the offense has declined since 2023. Can Drew Mehringer turn it around in 2026?...
With Indiana fresh off a national championship, college football fans seemingly want to talk about Oregon the most. Duck fans will argue Dan Lanning...
The transfer portal has been wide open for a couple of weeks now. And it has closed for players to enter their name for everyone except the two teams...
The Oregon Ducks are losing a lot of talent to the portal and graduation. Now it's next man up, but how good are the next guys?...
Analyzing Oregon's 2025 season and the Dan Lanning era as a whole as the Ducks continue to chase their first national championship....
The ups-and-downs of an enigma have at least added some clarity for the moment. Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart has announced he will return for...
Oregon didn't have to go far to find their new offensive and defensive coordinators....
Some of you might still be in shock, awe, surprise, or just an extreme state of joy. Yes, the news is actually real, from his own lips to your ears,...
Dan Lanning might have just struck gold with one of his biggest commitments ever. Moments ago it was announced quarterback Dante Moore will return to...
The Ducks will lose one of its key pieces from the secondary after this season. As expected, Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman will enter the NFL...
Oregon fans have been treated to one of the best tight ends in the country the past few seasons. But it would appear that time has come to an end....
If you've been reading the site the last few days, it feels like it's been a lot of doom and gloom. Oregon has seen a record amount of departures...
The Oregon Ducks are losing the most rotation players in the Dan Lanning era. Basically an entire second unit on defense. But how bad is it?...
Redshirt sophomore tight end Jamari Johnson has announced that he will play his 2026 season with the Oregon Ducks in Eugene....
The Ducks have lost yet another defensive linemen following the finish of the season. This is not a broken record but its starting to feel like it....
Well I would say the dust has finally settled but I'm not sure it has. Once again Oregon fans find themselves at a bit of a crossroads between...
Dan Lanning keeps the good times rolling on Monday. After a slew of offensive commits the Ducks landed one on the defensive side of the ball....
It has been a banner cycle for Dan Lanning. Maybe not in the sense of transfer portal additions just yet. But if Lanning got credit for returning...
Oregon has now seen four defensive linemen enter the transfer portal on Sunday alone....
It's been a busy day for Dan Lanning tracking movement. The latest comes from yet another defensive line player. Reserve defensive lineman Ashton...
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Cooper Perry is on the move after spending his first season of college football in Eugene....
Oregon Ducks true freshman tight end Vander Ploog has entered the transfer portal after spending one season in Eugne....
Tracking the latest transfer portal movement for the Oregon Ducks as the Dan Lanning and his staff construct the 2026 roster....
Dan Lanning scored a massive commitment in the transfer portal moments ago. After a grueling back and forth in his prep recruitment a year ago,...
Dan Lanning continues to have some of the most impressive retention ability of any coach in the country. After EDGE Teitum Tuioti announced his plans...