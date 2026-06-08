Oregon Lands Three-Star Wide Receiver Malachi Garlington

Dan Lanning has closed on another recruiting target this week. This time the Ducks have flipped a commitment from Washington State following a relatively surprising official visit this weekend.

Happy Valley (Ore.) receiver Malachi Garlington took an official visit to Oregon this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder announced his decision to flip to the Ducks moments ago on social media. He committed to Washington State on June 4.

Oregon has yet to land a receiver commitment in this cycle. They remain in the hunt for some big names but the Ducks scored first with the in-state target. Garlington becomes Oregon’s third in-state commitment this cycle.

Following his official visit to Oregon, Garlington spoke with our Max Torres on what stood out about his Eugene visit.

“The Oregon offer meant everything to me,” Garlington said. “I grew up a huge Oregon fan and I know they can get any guy they want in the country and the fact they came to an in-state kid gives me a kinda chip on my shoulder, but also an excitement and joy that the coaches believe in me.”

The Ducks now have 15 verbal commits in the 2027 class. Oregon has the No. 9 ranked class nationally.