Oregon Lands Transfer Portal Commitment from Top Quarterback

In a surprising twist, Oregon has landed a transfer portal commitment. However the twist is who Oregon landed not that they landed one.

Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola has committed to Oregon following a visit. Last season Raiola was the Huskers starting quarterback before suffering a season-ending injury. He threw for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns with 6 interceptions.

His final game this season was on November 1 against USC. Raiola broke his fibula which he’s curently recovering from.

Raiola is the No. 18 ranked player int the On3 Transfer portal rankings. He is the No. 7 ranked quarterback.

Coming out of high school, the Buford (Ga.) product was the No. 21 ranked overall player in the 2024 class. The five-star was the No. 3 ranked quarterback in that cycle.

Oregon finds themselves in a uniqu postion at quarterback. There is no indication whether current starter Dante Moore will return or enter the NFL draft. The current belief is Raiola will come to Oregon either way with an understanding he might not be next years starter.

This is the first real big splash for Oregon in the transfer portal so far. The Ducks had several transfer portal targets on campus this weekend following the Peach Bowl.