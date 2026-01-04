Oregon Lands Transfer Punter from Nevada

Dan Lanning has his first transfer portal commitment and I guarantee there wasn’t a person alive that would have predicted it.

Nevada punter Bailey Ettridge has announced on social media he will continue his career at Oregon on Sunday. He has three years of eligibility left after his one season at Nevada.

It is currently unclear if Ettridge is on a football scholarship for the Ducks.

The Australia native is no spring chicken however. He entered college at Nevada as a more ‘seasoned’ freshman at the ripe age of 27.

Last season he had 47 punts averaging 44.7 yards per punt with a long of 62. He was an All-Mountain West honorable mention last season.

Ettridge also excelled in some specialized plays for Nevada. Successfully pulling off two trick plays this season.

The play below will remind you of current Oregon punter James Ferguson-Reynolds, also from Geelong, VIC in Australia, the same as Ettridge.