Oregon LB Coach Brian Michalowski Discusses his Room

On Saturday Oregon linebacker coach Brian Michalowski met with media to discuss his room. The Ducks have taken a lot of pride in developing the talent on the roster coming from the prep recruiting ranks under Michalowski.

This year the Ducks are expected to be led by several players who have been with the program for a few seasons now.

Here is coach Michalowski talking about the group and the progress this Spring.

On the LB Room:

Being the college football coach since I’ve been here, the essence of college football is to transform high school players into professional players. But this is very cerebral. Past knowledge is very important. I feel that every year when I coach a player, their confidence increases through knowledge. So it’s been fun to do the same with the players that are here right now.”

On Devon Jackson:

“Devon has been great and Devon has had a chance to play spring ball this year. Last year he did not get such an opportunity which was a big thing for him. In the last year the mentality of proving it was very big for him. Wearing a Duck uniform means a lot to them. They are really flying and playing physically. We have a the product chart in which production for play point value is is one of them.”

On Jerry Mixon:

“The biggest thing for you is consistency. He’s always been a very involved guy with our teammates. You know, the season he made last year. He used to walk his talk and now he speaks his mind. And it’s really a pleasure that he goes to the field and other people increase their energy. So that’s been a big growth point and then also communication. Because you know everything depends on that.”

On Getting Newcomers up to Speed:

“I think whenever you are in college, when they come, it is a foreign language and hence they have to understand that terminology well first. I always think of it as trying to live in a different culture, a different country. You know, first of all you have to understand the meaning. And then you can speak them fluently and then eventually you get immersed in that culture. That’s why they have to come out of every kind of situation. Every defense has a different role. And they have to explain this and that’s what we need.”