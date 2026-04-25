Oregon Linebacker Bryce Boettcher Lands in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts have selected an Oregon player in the fourth round of the NFL draft. This time selecting home grown, Eugene native linebacker Bryce Boettcher.

Boettcher was selected by the Colts in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday. He was pick No. 135 overall.

The Oregon linebacker becomes one of the more unique prospects in the draft. He was also selected by the Houston Astros in the baseball draft. Boettcher was a two-sport star while at Oregon.

Last season he racked up 135 tackles for the Ducks while being the leader of the defense. He also chipped in with 5 pass deflections and an interception on the season.

He is Oregon’s fifth pick in the NFL draft. He is Dan Lanning’s third defensive draft pick in this draft.