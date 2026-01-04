Oregon Linked to Several Transfer Portal Players

Well, the portal is wide open. And now Dan Lanning and other coaches still in the playoffs have to navigate the early portion of the transfer portal while game planning for their biggest games of the year. As Lanning, and others, have said many times, the calendar needs some adjusting.

In any event, you must adapt or die.

Both Cignetti and Lanning mentioned in yesterday’s joint press conference they were hosting some targets on campus. Taking away from some of their time for game prep. Both will be top destinations for some of the top transfers with the work both coaches have been able to do during the season.

One thing about Oregon is they will cast a wide net. This is a bit more of a unique year for Lanning where he could use a few really key pieces but might also be looking at depth pieces which hasn’t been the case often in the portal.

The transfer portal is slightly more unique than recruiting preps. Most of these players have already gone through the process already. Most of them enter the portal with a few schools in mind. Most of them will move quickly so they can join the new team for winter workouts rolling into Spring ball. And lastly when it comes to transfer players, being the first visit is often times more valuable than being the last visit.

Oregon will attempt to keep as low of a profile as possible on targets. It only helps their chances at signing these players and also helps keep the bidding war at a minimum. With that in mind, here are the current targets that have been linked to Oregon one way or another at this point. And some other names that have yet to reveal many top schools but could make sense for the Ducks.

QB Ty Simpson – Alabama

For starters, Oregon does not currently need a QB. Second, Simpson isn’t even in the portal. But Simpson’s agent told Pete Nakos they are weighing all options and Oregon has been linked. Obviously we are just keeping an eye here. The reality is, Bama is going to lose at least one QB from Russell, Mack or Simpson. Let the musical chairs begin.

QB Sam Leavitt – ASU

I think it’s clear others have prioritized Leavitt. And I have told ScoopDuck readers multiple times now, if Oregon needs a QB it likely wouldn’t be Leavitt. I’m sticking to my guns here on that.

RB Carter Vargas – UC Davis

It looks like Oregon vs LSU at the moment. Maybe watch out for Cal too. I think Oregon would like to add depth at RB but it will be budget-minded IMO. If LSU decides to pay, Oregon won’t have a chance. And yes, he is currently roommates with former Oregon tight end George Wrighster’s son at UC Davis.

RB Fame Ijeboi – Minnesota

Well the last Minny RB transfer worked out. The redshirt freshman claims he has heard from over 20 schools and Oregon is one of them. We’ll see how hard the Ducks push here.

WR Darrell Gill Jr – Syracuse

Gill could be looking to reunite with his old position coach. He’s reportedly heard from over 30 schools and has visited Ole Miss and Houston already.

WR Iverson Hooks – UAB

Hooks is planning to visit Oregon according to Hayes Fawcett but no date locked in. He will visit Wisconsin, Indiana, LSU, Oklahoma State and Auburn between yesterday to Friday. Oregon might be too late for this one.

OL Julian Armella – UCLA

Not much on Armella so far. He transferred from Florida State to UCLA and now looks for his third home. Oregon will likely need a combination of starting OT and depth pieces on the OL this transfer cycle.

OL Tyree Adams – LSU

This absolute unit of a tackle has already visited Kentucky and visits Texas A&M soon as well. This would be an ideal replacement for Isaiah World and Oregon at left tackle. Let’s hope the price tag doesn’t get too steep.

DL Devan Thompkins – USC

Oregon was one of the early names to watch but it feels like that has maybe faded a bit. I struggle to see how he fits in this defensive line group given what Oregon has and needs. For now it feels like this one is unlikely to end up at Oregon but maybe that’s just how Dan Lanning wants it to seem.

EDGE Jayden Woods – Florida

Oregon is one of a handful of schools linked to Woods. But he could also stick with Florida. No visits have been reported yet and I do think Oregon’s need for an EDGE remains low until we know more about Tuioti and Uiagelelei’s future plans. Oregon recruited Woods out of high school.

LB Rasheem Biles – Pitt

An absolute stud in the middle of the defense. It sounds like Ohio State is going to make a huge play. He’s also expected to visit Miami. I think this is a position Oregon has to decide if they are going to make the investment in or not. But this guy in the middle of Oregon’s defense is an absolute game-changer. It will not be cheap however.

CB Smith Snowden – Utah

This one would be a huge hit for Oregon. But I think NIL will be a major factor and the Ducks don’t necessarily have a strong need for a starting corner. Maybe more so a depth piece. Oregon is involved but it feels more like he’ll eventually just follow Whitt to Michigan.

Safety Koi Perich – Minnesota

This is an elite safety and likely would be Oregon’s answer if Thieneman heads for the NFL. So I would say Oregon’s interest is dependent on how they feel about that. The problem is they might not have a ton of time to figure it all out in time to host Perich.

Safety Ian Foster – So. Miss

A lot to like about Foster who could step right in for Jadon Canady. He’s at Memphis today, K State next, followed by Houston on the 7th and Ole Miss the 11th. Oregon is also expected to get a visit. This feels like one to keep a close watch on.

Safety Ty Benefield – Boise State

Oregon has been linked to Benefield for a couple of weeks already. This feels like one to watch but also keep in mind he could stick with Boise.

Safety Braden Awls – Toledo

This guy is an absolute ballhawk with 9 interceptions in two seasons. He was one of the 13 visitors for Indiana yesterday and will visit Iowa State next. Oregon is looking to get involved as well.

Would Make Sense

RB Caden Durham – LSU

Durham is an elite back. He’ll have all of his options. While he’d be great at Oregon, the Ducks already have a lot of talent and this would command a lot of resources to one position.

OL Lance Heard – Tennessee

If the rumors are true and he’s looking for $2-3 million, I don’t think Oregon moves forward here. But he’s an elite tackle. Someone will probably get close to that number.

TE Andrew Olesh – Penn State

Duck fans will immediately identify this name from recruiting. The Ducks were a finalist for Olesh. I think this room could use another piece because of the lack of depth. If the price is right, this one feels very natural.

EDGE Keon Keeley – Alabama

He just entered the portal. He’s an elite upside EDGE with multiple years left. We’ll see if Oregon gets involved. He was the No. 2 ranked overall player in the 2023 class. Again, probably dependent on what Tuioti and Uiagelelei do.

LB Amare Campbell – Penn State

This would be an incredible quarterback of the defense for Oregon. The one thing that gives me pause is the indication from him in his transfer post about NIL. If money is the primary focus, I’m not sure Oregon is the place for him.

LB Cade Uluave – Cal

Oregon is looking for a leader on the defense. Uluave would be a great fit. But it could be a unique situation with Oregon taking a player from Cal.