Oregon Looking for Good Karma in 2026 Season

The Oregon Ducks had their 2026 media day on Monday. This was an opportunity for members of the press to talk to many key contributors from last season, as well as a handful of the new faces who joined the team in the offseason.

There were a few Lanning-isms being thrown around. A couple of the guys talked about good karma. Overall, the vibe was confidence, determination, and a joy to be returning to football.

After media day concluded, what stood out from the 37 or so interviews that the team did?

This Oregon Team is Hungry

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning at 2026 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. (Photo by: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

Head Coach Dan Lanning was asked during press conference for one word to describe his team’s mindset going into the 2026 season. He paused for a moment and said, “Probably hungry… this group’s hungry, you know, to get out there and work.”

While he may have taken that brief moment to reflect, clearly that word is resonating throughout the program.

Evan Stewart went a step beyond hungry. “I feel like I’ve been starved of football almost, if that makes sense… I’ve never honestly sat from a sport that long ever. I’ve never had an injury that recovered that long. So… yeah, I’m hungry. I’m ready to play.”

On the other side of the ball, Teitum Tuioti was asked about the offensive line and he used a familiar phrase, “these guys are excited. They’re hungry and they’re ball players.”

Iapani Laloulu agreed, “I see a lot of uh hungry dudes that’s ready to play. I’m ready to take initiative and whenever their name is called, they’re ready.”

So we know that the players are hungry. They’re ready to play. They’re starving for football. This is the kind of mindset you want to hear, and while it’s a little cliché, I wouldn’t waive it away simply because many of these guys put the NFL on hold to return and give this another shot.

Trying a New Method This Season

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore at the Ducks spring game. (Photo by: © Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

It is pretty widely known that Coach Lanning is one of the best motivators in college football. Some of his speeches featured in Ducks vs Them are legendary. So what is current theme or vision that Lanning is utilizing as they go into fall camp?

“Not so much a theme, more than, you know, a vision,” Lanning said. “Our group created a vision board. It’s called the Harada Method. It’s really used by Shohei Ohtani when he’s coming out of high school.”

What is the Harada Method and how did this all come about?

This is a quick summary from The Harada Method website, “The Harada Method is a Japanese system for achieving meaningful goals through disciplined daily practice. Rather than relying on talent, motivation, or short‑term intensity, the method teaches individuals to build success through small, consistent actions aligned with a clear long‑term purpose. It is designed to develop both performance and character at the same time.”

That sounds like it’s right up Lanning’s alley.

“It started a little bit with our leadership group when we did our leadership retreat,” Lanning shared. “Went through it and kind of built out some of our vision boards. Some of our players have done the same thing individually.”

Has The Harada Method Resonated With The Team?

Peyton Woodyard perked up when he was asked about it. “Yeah, we all got our Harada Methods up in our locker, and we got all these different little squares. If you look it up, you can probably find Shohei Ohtani’s. And yeah, we all got our own little Harada Method in our locker. So we all combined on it as a team and put it together.”

Did he write something down specifically? “I didn’t just write down stuff, but our whole team did,” he corrected. “And we kind of had stuff as far as taking care of our health. Just whether it’s doing good — you’ve heard about karma, what goes around comes around. Say I see some trash over here, I’m gonna go pick it up, and just be nice to people. People will be nice to you, and you’ll be rewarded with some good stuff, so you never know what could happen.”

The Harada Method website also addressed this. “At the heart of the Harada Method is personal responsibility. Individuals define a compelling goal, clarify who they must become to achieve it, and translate that vision into structured daily behaviors. By focusing on what is controllable—effort, habits, reflection, and recovery—the method builds confidence through evidence rather than encouragement alone.”

Ify Obidegwu added his two cents on this new theme. “It’s just a method that you live by every day,” he said. “It’s like one main goal, and then there’s a lot of goals around it that support the main goal. So we just go by that every day. It’s in everybody’s locker. You see it every day. We just live by that every day, and it’s just something we do.”

The redshirt sophomore also mentioned karma. “It’s a lot of daily goals. I mean, we got some goals like just being a good person, helping have good karma, picking up trash around the facility, pouring back into the younger guys, just having overall good character skills.”

Building up good karma towards the biggest goal of the season.

“The Harada Method definitely helps you hone in on little goals before getting to that big goal,” said Lanning. “And if you can’t do those little goals, like you just can’t expect that big goal.”