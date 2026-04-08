Oregon Makes the Cut for Elite Offensive Lineman Caden Moss

Oregon is prioritizing the offensive line position in this cycle. There is no doubt the Ducks need to sign a bigger group to keep the room full in the future.

They have prioritized Jackson Academy (Miss.) offensive lineman Caden Moss this cycle. The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder is the No. 33 ranked player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. Moss is the No. 3 ranked interior offensive lineman in the country.

Moments ago his top five was named on social media via Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Oregon was one of the five schools to make the cut.

LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Ohio State also made the cut.

Oregon is likely to get an official visit from Moss later this Summer. However the only three official visits he has set at this time are to LSU (April 17), Ohio State (June 12) and Ole Miss (June 19). Those are the three programs he says have created some separation at this time.

We will continue to monitor this recruitment as the Ducks work to get him back on campus this Spring.