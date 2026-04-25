Oregon MBB Adds Transfer Portal Guard Jerry Easter II

Dana Altman has added another piece to his transfer haul. The Ducks are in need of several guards for the upcoming season and now he’s added one more.

USC guard transfer Jerry Easter II has committed to Oregon, first reported the Portal Report. The freshman from Toledo Ohio averaged 4.4 points per game last season and 3 rebounds for the Trojans.

Easter comes to Oregon with some upside and some length at 6-foot-5.

As a recruit, Easter was the No. 42 ranked player overall and No. 3 ranked player at his position.

Easter is transfer portal commit No. 6 for the Ducks in this offseason. He is the third guard commit for the Ducks.