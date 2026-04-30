Oregon MBB Lands Commitment from Arizona Transfer Dwayne Aristode
Dana Altman continues putting together the finishing touches for this transfer class. He continues to try and find the pieces whether proven or with upside to make this Oregon team competitive next season.
His latest addition is a freshman from Arizona forward Dwayne Aristode. The 6-foot-8 forward spent one season with Arizona. He wasn’t a starter for the Cats but continues to be a promising young player with upside.
Last season he posted 3.8 points per game and 1.7 rebounds. He also shot 46% from three point range. The Dutch has a pretty elite combination of size and athleticism that could see him flourish in the right system.
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Aristode was the No. 22 ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class per the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Altman is now up to 8 portal additions this year. Prior to this commitment he added guard Fred Payne from Boston College to the commit list.
Oregon will have a brand new look team next year and still might have a couple more additions left to make.