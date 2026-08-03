Oregon MBB Lands Coveted Transfer Portal Commitment

Dana Altman has made another addition to his roster for the upcoming season. After putting together nearly an entirely new team, he’s got one more he’s hoping to count on this season.

Arkansas forward Malique Ewin entered the transfer portal in April. The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder is currently hoping to have one more season available. He has played three seasons at the division 1 level and an additional year at the JUCO level.

After graduating from Berkmar (Ga.) high school he signed with Ole Miss. After a season there he transferred to South Plains College (JUCO) before heading to Florida State and now Arkansas.

Ewin is the No. 74 ranked player in the transfer portal.

If approved for another year it would be his final season of eligibility. Ewin is the 9th incoming transfer for Dana Altman in the 2026 cycle.