Oregon OL Alex Harkey Drafted by Los Angeles Chargers
If you were hoping for Justin Herbert to get some help on the offensive line, he’s got a former Duck set to join him.
Moments ago the Chargers drafted Oregon OL Alex Harkey in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He was pick No. 206 overall.
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Last season Harkey anchored the right tackle spot for Oregon. The former Texas State standout was viewed as an important piece to Dan Lanning’s transfer class. He was previously with Colorado before Texas State.
While he played tackle for the Ducks, there is a chance moves to the interior at guard for the Chargers.
Harkey becomes the 7th draft pick for Oregon in this years draft.