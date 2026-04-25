Oregon OL Emmanuel Pregnon Selected in NFL Draft

The Ducks have sent another player into the NFL draft under Dan Lanning. This time an offensive lineman that spent the last year with Oregon.

Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 88th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Pregnon graded out as one of the best guards in college football by PFF last season.

The Thomas Jefferson (Colo.) standout committed to Wyoming out of high school. After one season he transferred to USC before transferring to Oregon to finish out his college career.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder is the third Oregon player selected in the NFL draft for the Ducks this year. Oregon has had one other offensive player drafted already with Kenyon Sadiq going in the first round to the New York Jets.

Oregon has also had one defensive player selected in the first round with safety Dillon Thieneman going to the Chicago Bears in the first round Thursday night.