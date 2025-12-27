Oregon OL Lipe Moala Will Enter the Transfer Portal

Another Oregon player will depart from the program as offensive lineman Lipe Moala will enter the transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The redshirt sophomore will not be with Oregon for their game against Texas Tech on New Year’s Day and the remainder of the College Football Playoff.

The 6-foot-5, 336-pound lineman appeared in six games over his three years in Eugene, playing mainly as a reserve offensive lineman. Moala is the seventh Oregon player to enter the transfer portal and the first offensive lineman, joining names like wide receiver Justius Lowe, cornerback Sione Laulea, safety Kingston Lopa.

Moala signed with Oregon as a 3-star recruit from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the 2023 class. He was ranked the No. 728 prospect nationally, the No. 69 interior offensive lineman and the No. 62 prospect in California.

He was one of five offensive lineman Oregon signed in his class along Iapani Laloulu, George Silva, Bryce Boulton and Gernorris Wilson. Laloulu was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy this season and has announced a return for 2026, while Wilson has served as the sixth man in Oregon’s offensive line rotation.

Silva has since transferred out of the program and Boulton has not played a game this season, serving as a reserve offensive lineman.