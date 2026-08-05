Oregon OT Michael Bennett III: (Lanning) is Exactly as Advertised

The Oregon Ducks lost several starting members along their offensive line to the NFL after last season, all from their starting unit. This left many fans and members of the media wondering if Coach Dan Lanning and his staff would hit the portal to plug some of those holes.

Much to our surprise, the Ducks only signed one transfer for the offensive line from the 2026 portal. That transfer was Michael Bennett III from Yale. He wasn’t highly ranked according to Rivals as the 58th best offensive tackle and the 739th best player in the portal, but Lanning and Coach A’lique Terry saw something in the veteran tackle.

After speaking with Bennett, it’s easy to see why they wanted him. The coaching staff has made it very clear that they feel confident in the young players they already have along the O line, but after losing so much experience from the room they clearly needed to add another veteran.

Michael Bennett can be that guy.

What is the Perception of Oregon?

Former Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett with Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry. (Photo via University of Oregon/@y_f_g13 on Instagram)

Q: Coming in from another program, what was your perception of this program and what is it now after being here for a little while?

Michael Bennett III: Yeah, this is a program I’ve admired for a long time. In truth, neither of my parents had an alma mater, so college football to me… They’re from New England, so I was a Pats fan growing up. I was born and raised in Atlanta, but college football wasn’t a big part of my growing up.

By about fourth grade, you know, Marcus Mariota was leading the way and everybody wanted to go be like that and go play in the cool uniforms. Obviously, that’s a lot of the attraction as a kid.

This program I’ve admired for a long time at this point. Even in college, you recognize as an offensive lineman the units that are doing well and really setting the tone and tempo. I think the way that this unit has come together over the last five years, especially under Coach Terry… the Joe Moore Award… and that’s the past, that’s whatever, that’s where we’re coming from. A unit that’s historically really dominant and does it a whole bunch of ways.

They bring in guys like (Josh Conerly Jr), who was here his whole career, and a guy like (Ajani Cornelius). Me and him had the same coach before we came here. Seeing that they gonna get the best out of everybody who comes through those doors. I think that’s with every transfer position, I don’t think that’s just the offensive line.

As a program, I think it really is always pushing forward and getting better, and eventually you’ll crack through.

The Recruiting Process & Dan Lanning

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Q: What was your impression of Coach Dan Lanning before you met him, and what has it been since you’ve been here?

Michael Bennett III: He’s as advertised. He keeps it really honest and real. He brings a lot of juice and excitement to what he does. You can tell he loves what he does, and that’s infectious.

That’s the thing too, nowadays you’ve got some people in this industry now who are kind of like car salesmen. He’s not like that. He’s very upfront and honest, and that’s the kind of guy you want to go play for. He’s going to lay it on the line for you, and you want to lay it on the line for him.

Q: What’s it like when coaches recruit you as a transfer? What’s that process like with Coach Lanning and his staff?

Michael Bennett III: It’s a little different now with the window, with the way of how tight it is. You’ve got about a week, I think I committed in a week of when the window opened, to figure out where you’re going to finish your career. In my case, my 5th year.

It was a lot of excitement for me, honestly. Had rumblings that I might be at this level, or you might end up here, but when it all came together and you realize that the work you have put.. in my case I wasn’t making any money. I wasn’t on scholarship… the work you put in paid off.

That’s a really good feeling that you put your family in a better position right away, and you can put yourself in a position to go have a long career in the league. It’s amazing. It really is.

Why Choose the Ducks?

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up for the Ducks, via Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: What sold you on Oregon?

Michael Bennett III: The history of the offensive line and Coach Terry… He coaches to my strengths, is the honest truth.

A lot of the coaching points they’re really big on, and their style of play, fit very well with my strengths and the nature of how I play offensive line. Everybody does things a little different, everybody has to play to their own body, but the real big selling points for the Law Firm are things that I was already really strong at and there’s some stuff in there that I still can learn that I feel like will elevate my game to another level.