Oregon Picked to Finish Second in Cleveland.com Big Ten Preseason Media Poll

You know the college football season is getting close when conference media days are in full swing and Big Ten Media Days are slated to begin on Tuesday in Chicago. Cleveland.com released its Big Ten preseason media poll on Monday and the Oregon Ducks were picked to finish second in the conference, receiving 527 points, trailing only Ohio State (540).

In order: Indiana, USC and Michigan round out the remainder of the top five.

Oregon enters the 2026 season led by redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore, a projected top-five pick who put the NFL on hold this offseason for one more year with Dan Lanning in Eugene. In 2025 Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while completing 61.5% of his passes.

You can find the full poll below.

School Points 1. Ohio State 540 2. Oregon 527 3. Indiana 509 4. USC 446 5. Michigan 430 6. Penn State 380 7. Washington 366 8. Iowa 361 9. Illinois 364 10. Minnesota 268 11. Nebraska 246 12. Wisconsin 207 13. UCLA 199 14. Northwestern 140 15. Maryland 137 16. Michigan State 99 17. Rutgers 97 18. Purdue 45

2026 marks year five of the Lanning era in Eugene and this could be the Ducks most loaded roster yet. Despite losing seven players to the spring’s NFL Draft, two of which were first-round selections, Oregon returns its entire starting defensive line, led by seniors A’Mauri Washington and Matayo Uiagalelei.

The talent doesn’t stop there, as Oregon also returns arguably its best collection of skill talent as well, led by tight end Jamari Johnson, running back duo Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., as well as wide receiver Dakorien Moore among others. The Ducks’ defense will also feature one of the sports premier cornerbacks in Brandon Finney Jr., as well as Koi Perich, the top-ranked safety in the transfer portal.

Oregon is also projected to be right in the thick of the conference championship race after winning the Big Ten in its first year as a conference member in 2024.