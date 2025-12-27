Oregon QB Austin Novosad Intends to Enter the Transfer Portal

Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad intends to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The redshirt sophomore played in just one game this season, throwing two passes against the Montana State Bobcats in the season-opener. He’s the eighth Oregon player to enter the transfer portal.

Novosad’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes after playing in seven total games across his three years spent in Eugene. In those games he threw for 99 yards, completing 12 of his 15 passes.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback was a 4-star prospect that signed with Oregon as part of the 2023 recruiting class out of Dripping Springs High School in Texas.

Novosad was ranked the No. 103 prospect nationally, the No. 9 quarterback and the No. 24 prospect in Texas according to the On3 rankings.

He was formerly committed to Baylor, but would ultimately go on to flip to Oregon following the hire of Will Stein, who joined the Ducks staff in the wake of Kenny Dillingham‘s departure to Arizona State after spending time coaching at USTA.

The Texas product was viewed by many fans as the primary backup to Dante Moore going into the year , but walk-on Brock Thomas and redshirt freshman Luke Moga both saw the field more than Novosad in 2025.

Novosad’s departures leaves Thomas, Moga, and Akili Smith Jr. in the quarterback room as Oregon has yet to name a new offensive coordinator, however recent reports suggests tight ends coach Drew Mehringer is the most likely replacement.