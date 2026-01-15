Oregon QB Bryson Beaver Intends to Enter the Transfer Portal

Oregon true freshman quarterback Bryson Beaver will enter the transfer portal, a source tells ScoopDuckOn3. Beaver joined the Ducks program as an early enrollee on January 4.

Beaver, a 4-star quarterback from Vista Murrieta (Calif.) signed with Oregon during the early signing period in December after formerly being committed to Boise State. He was the No. 11 quarterback, the No. 126 prospect nationally and the No. 13 prospect in California according to the Rivals300 rankings.

It’s been quite a string of events at quarterback since Beaver signed with Oregon in December.

In just about a month a half offensive coordinator Will Stein was hired as Kentucky’s new head coach, the Ducks landed a high-profile transfer quarterback in Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola on Monday and on Wednesday starter Dante Moore announced that he will return for 2026.

Beaver was a late riser in the 2026 recruiting class, climbing into the top-150 of the Rivals300 rankings with a terrific showing at the Elite 11 Finals in Southern California. Prior to committing to Oregon Beaver added late offers from the likes of LSU, Auburn and Ole Miss.

With Beaver entering the transfer portal Oregon’s quarterback room will consist of Moore, Raiola, Akili Smith Jr. and Brock Thomas.

Rivals Eval of Bryson Beaver

Charles Power: Live-armed quarterback who is one of the top arm talents and one of the more creative passers in the 2026 cycle. Measured at 6-foot-2.5, 200 pounds with a 10-inch hand before his senior season. Shows explosive arm power and the ability to deliver high-level passes to each level of the field. Effortlessly delivers with velocity from multiple arm slots. Shows a willingness to deliver strikes while taking hits. Strong passer on the move. Reactive athlete with the quickness and agility to avoid pressure and make improvisational plays.

A loose mover with natural fluidity. Completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,214 yards per game (9.3 yards per attempt) for 33 touchdowns against six interceptions. Also rushed for 411 yards and two touchdowns. Averaged 363 total yards per game as a junior, the most of any top quarterback in the cycle. Emerged on the national radar with standout showings on the camp circuit, earning an invite to the Elite 11 Finals and stacking up very well with the nation’s top quarterbacks in that setting. Came into his own as a player during his junior year, but will need to continue building on that breakout season. Older for the cycle, turning 19 years old in the middle of his senior season. Arm talent and creativity give him one of the highest upsides among the quarterbacks in the cycle with continued development.