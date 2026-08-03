Oregon QB room: Breaking down Dante Moore, Dylan Raiola resumes to play in 2026

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 season with two capable QBs — Dante Moore and Dylan Railola. Moore had a huge season for Oregon last year, while Raiola joins the team after spending the last two seasons at Nebraska.

Because of what Moore did for the Ducks in 2025, there is no real QB battle for 2026. But having Raiola on the roster is beneficial for depth and having a starting QB in place for 2027.

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But how do the two Oregon QBs look heading into the fall? Here’s a breakdown of Moore and Raiola’s resumes to play in 2026.

Dante Moore

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dante Moore is returning to his third season at Oregon and fourth in college football. He began his career at UCLA in 2023 and appeared in nine games.

Moore transferred to Oregon in 2024 and played in five games. He became the starting QB last season and led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff Semifinal. In 15 games, Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions. He was selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team and was a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year. He has a NIL valuation of $5 million, which ranks No. 4 in On3|Rivals NIL100.

Moore played high school football at Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Detroit, Michigan. In his career, Moore threw for 9,880 yards and 135 TDs.

As a recruit, Moore was a five-star QB who was ranked No. 3 in the On3|Rivals Industry Rankings Class of 2023. He was also ranked the No. 2 QB and No. 1 in the state of Michigan.

Dylan Raiola

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Dylan Raiola spent the last two seasons at Nebraska and was the team’s starter. In 2024, Raiola threw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games. Last year, Raiola threw for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns in nine games. He missed the remainder of the season after suffering an injury.

Before joining Nebraska, Raiola played high school football at Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. As a senior, Raiola threw for 2,666 yards, 34 touchdowns, and just one interception. He also played at Chandler High School in Arizona before enrolling at Buford. On the NIL side, Raiola has a valuation of $500,000.

As a recruit, the junior QB was a five-star player and ranked No. 21 in the On3|Rivals Industry Rankings Class of 2024. He was also ranked the No. 3 QB and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia.