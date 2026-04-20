Oregon RB Jordon Davison Returns as a Veteran of His Group

Oregon sophomore running back Jordon Davison returns as a veteran of this group. After a monster freshman season Oregon will count on Davison and his partner in crime, Dierre Hill Jr.

Unfortunately for Davison he was hurt in the Peach bowl win over Texas Tech. Which kept him from playing against Indiana in the semifinal.

This year he is looking to take the next step and lead this group this season. Here was his update following Spring practice on Monday.

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On Injury in Peach Bowl:

“In fact, it happened very early in the game. I felt like something was wrong with my shoulder, but I didn’t know what it was until after the match. But I was devastated that I couldn’t play and not being able to be there for the guys on the field physically. But I was just trying to stay mentally engaged.”

On the Offense:

“Just be ready for anything. Find ways to create explosive plays. That’s the key to the game. And Coach Terry, is doing a great job with the law firm. And coach Mehringer, he does good work with the offense and controlling everything. So I have a feeling we’re going to be very explosive this year.”

On what he learned during his injury:

“Yeah, I learned that I’m a really isolated person sometimes. And sometimes I just need to get out and do more things. I started doing it especially with my injury and just learn new things about myself.”

On the New Guys in the Room:

“It’s all about the juice. You know, Juice, everyone is explosive. We can play games, everyone pushes each other and we all go improve each other. I can’t wait to see the young guys continue to grow. And Simeon, he was an excellent piece on and off the field.”