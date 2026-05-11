Oregon Recruiting Class Continues Strong Foundation

Dan Lanning continues to scour the country in all corners for talent. His latest addition, four-star OL Cameron Wagner is Oregon’s 13th commitment in this 2027 class. Wagner from Illinois, is now a commit from the 11th different state in this cycle. Once again, Oregon can recruit from every corner of the United States.

Lanning currently has the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the country. Oregon has the No. 3 ranked class in the Big Ten conference. Right now Oregon has a class score of 92.72, last year they finished with a class score of 92.75.

This class is expected to be slightly bigger than last years class however. Oregon finished with 23 commits in the 2026 class and added some real firepower. This class should finish closer to 30 commits than 20 commits.

Right now Oregon is led by four-star quarterback commit Will Mencl. He’s currently ranked as the No. 49 overall player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. His Rivals’ ranking is much higher as the No. 13 ranked player nationally and a five-star.

Using the Rivals Industry Rankings, Oregon has 11 blue-chip commits out of the 13 total commits. The Ducks only have 5 offensive commits with 3 of those at the offensive line position alone.

Currently Oregon does have one in-state commitment from legacy defensive back Josiah Molden. Although Oregon has made some recent offers to other in-state targets. Athlete Sam Ngata is also an Oregon legacy coming by way of Utah. He is expected to play on defense for the Ducks.

A couple of other Oregon targets not yet committed but predicted to the Ducks include: wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, linebacker Brayton Feister and offensive lineman Ismael Camara.