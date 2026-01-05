Oregon Releases Peach Bowl Uniforms vs Indiana

Oregon has released this weeks uniform combination for the Peach bowl. And it certainly feels like the Ducks hit the mark.

Oregon has opted to wear all whites with yellow and green accents. Embracing the schools traditional color ways.

Last week some were concerned, myself included, when the Ducks went with gray pants. Even if you aren’t superstitious, you can’t argue they haven’t had mixed results to say the least.

But this week Oregon is back. The Ducks are set to tangle with Indiana on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 4:30 PM PST. The game will air/stream on ESPN.

The winner will know who they face in the national championship with Ole Miss and Miami playing Thursday night.