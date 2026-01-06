Oregon Running Back Enters the Transfer Portal

The Ducks have seen another offensive player enter the transfer portal. This time running back Jayden Limar will enter the portal and finish his college career at another program. The news was first reported by the Oregonian’s James Crepea. It was later confirmed by Limar on his own social media pages.

The junior running back has mostly been a backup at Oregon. He has had some strong games in his career for the Ducks as injuries have given him more opportunities.

The Lake Stevens (Wash.) native signed with the Ducks as a part of its 2023 class. He has seen action for Oregon at running back and on kick returns.

This season he has 46 carries for 262 yards and 3 touchdowns. Statistically this has been his best season at Oregon.

Recently running back Jay Harris also announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Oregon has leaned heavily on Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. this season in the backfield. Carries have been hard to come by for Limar and others given the success of those three backs.