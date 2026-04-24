Oregon SAF Dillon Thieneman Drafted in First Round
Dan Lanning finds himself sending another defensive player into the NFL draft. Moments ago safety Dillon Thieneman had his name called in the NFL draft.
The 6-foot, 205-pounder was selected as pick No. 25 overall by the Chicago Bears in the first round.
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Thieneman was a leader on the field for the Oregon defense last season. Highlighted by his game-winning interception at Penn State last season.
Thieneman finished his college career with 302 tackles and 8 interceptions. Thieneman started his career at Purdue before transferring to Oregon ahead of last season.
As a recruit he was the No. 956 ranked recruit in the 2023 class. The Westfield (Ind.) product was the No. 13 ranked player in his home state that cycle.