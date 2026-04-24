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Oregon SAF Dillon Thieneman Drafted in First Round

Oregon Duck Washingtonby: Justin Hopkins45 minutes ago

Dan Lanning finds himself sending another defensive player into the NFL draft. Moments ago safety Dillon Thieneman had his name called in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder was selected as pick No. 25 overall by the Chicago Bears in the first round.

Thieneman was a leader on the field for the Oregon defense last season. Highlighted by his game-winning interception at Penn State last season.

Thieneman finished his college career with 302 tackles and 8 interceptions. Thieneman started his career at Purdue before transferring to Oregon ahead of last season.

As a recruit he was the No. 956 ranked recruit in the 2023 class. The Westfield (Ind.) product was the No. 13 ranked player in his home state that cycle.

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