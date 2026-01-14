The Ducks will lose one of its key pieces from the secondary after this season. As expected, Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman will enter the NFL draft following this season.

Thieneman transferred to Oregon and was widely regarded as one of the big wins of the transfer portal last offseason. As of now he is being considered a late first round prospect with many expecting him to land in the second or possibly third round.

This year he has helped solidify the secondary with 64 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, 2 interceptions and 4 pass deflections. When Oregon has needed a big play on defense Thieneman has answered the call on several occasions including the game-winning interception at Penn State’s White Out.

As a recruit, Thieneman was a three-star and barely snuck inside the top 1,000 prospects. Purdue was fortunate to sign the No. 90 overall safety to its 2023 recruiting class.

The Westfield (Indiana) native was the No. 13 ranked player in his home state per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Via NFL Draft Buzz:

Oregon’s Dan Lanning won the Thieneman sweepstakes in what could prove to be a program-altering acquisition. Since arriving in Eugene, Thieneman’s legendary work ethic has become the stuff of locker room lore – teammates consistently report he’s first in the building, last to leave, and obsessive about film study and technique refinement. What began as a methodical, under-recruited high school prospect transforming into an All-Big Ten performer is now evolving further at Oregon, where Thieneman’s professional approach to preparation and elite athletic traits are flourishing in a defensive system deliberately designed to mirror NFL schemes. His upcoming junior season with the Ducks will be critical in determining his final draft position, but all signs point to a safety with legitimate first-round potential whose meteoric rise mirrors his explosive closing speed.

