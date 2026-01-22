Oregon Sending Out Flurry of New Offers in 2027 Class
loading...
loading...
Diving into the latest after Oregon sent Dan Lanning and A'lique Terry across the country to meet with Colorado transfer Jordan Seaton Tuesday night....
Former Clemson defensive end Markus Dixon discusses why he chose to commit to Dan Lanning and the Ducks....
Taking an early look at some of the recruits that are expected to visit Oregon this weekend as the Ducks hold their first Junior Day of 2026....
Analyzing what the commitment of 2026 Fresno (Calif.) Central East running back Brandon Smith means for Oregon Football....
Oregon bolsters their running back room with a commitment from short-term 2026 Arizona signee Brandon Smith....
Oregon's newest commitment Bleu Dantzler explains why he picked the Ducks after spending his freshman season at Oregon State....
Oregon scored a very big defensive line pickup on Sunday. Dan Lanning netted another big man for the trenches after the Ducks were hit hard with...
Breaking down Oregon Football's latest transfer portal commitments along the defensive line as the 2026 roster takes shape....
Oregon has picked up another big transfer portal commitment with North Carolina defensive lineman D'antre Robinson pledging to the Ducks....
Oregon has added another piece to their defensive line for the 2026 season with Oregon State EDGE Bleu Dantzel committing to the Ducks....
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are looking to make a big splash in the transfer portal with Colorado OT Jordan Seaton visiting Eugene....
Oregon's newest commitment breaks down why he chose to continue his college career with the Ducks in Eugene....
Tony Tuioti and the Oregon Ducks bolster their defensive line depth with the commitment of ULM transfer Jerome Simmons....
Former Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. will continue his college career in Eugene after announcing his commitment to the Oregon Ducks....
Oregon typically signs at least one high school quarterback each recruiting cycle, but is it worth it in the transfer portal era?...
The latest intel on Oregon's recruiting efforts with a few defensive lineman in the transfer portal as weekend visits begin....
Tony Tuioti and the Oregon Ducks have landed a preferred walk on commitment from Hawaii defensive lineman Tevita Paongo....
Tracking the latest Oregon Football developments in the transfer portal as Dan Lanning and the Ducks aim to add top talent for 2026....
The Oregon Ducks are hosting Ohio State cornerback transfer Aaron Scott Jr. for a visit in Eugene as they aim to reload their roster....
Good morning or afternoon or just happy Thursday. We have almost passed a week since Oregon's season-ending loss to Indiana in the Peach bowl. It...
Tony Tuioti and the Oregon Ducks are searching for defensive linemen in the transfer portal to build out their depth for 2026....
Oregon continues to see movement at the quarterback position and will see their youngest arm leave the program....
Oregon wide receiver signee Jalen Lott took home MVP honors for Day three of Polynesian Bowl practices in Hawaii....
Weber State running back Chauncey Sylvester Jr. breaks down his offer from the Oregon Ducks and his transfer portal recruitment....
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore will return to Eugene for the 2026 season and his decision should help the Ducks in the transfer portal....