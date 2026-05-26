Oregon Set to Host Eugene Regional After Dramatic Loss in Big Ten Tournament

As you know we don’t cover baseball extensively but there are some exciting things to recap for the team. Last week the Ducks made a strong run in the Big Ten conference tournament and even had a chance to win the conference in their grasp. The problem is the Ducks faced a tough UCLA squad that shows no quit.

Oregon had UCLA down to a final out needed to secure the win. But with two outs, one on and down a run, UCLA’s Aidan Espinoza hit a game-tying single to right field to force extra innings. Unfortunately for the Ducks that RBI would be the key to a loss for Oregon. In the 11th inning with the bases loaded, Oregon would walk in the game-winning run for UCLA hitting batter Phoenix Call with a pitch. It was reviewed and remains a controversial call, however the ruling would stand and UCLA would win the game and conference title 3-2.

Fortunately for Oregon it would not impact their chances at hosting a regional. The Ducks will host Yale, Washington State and Oregon State in Eugene starting Friday. Oregon’s first game will be vs Yale on Friday at 5PM. Wazzu and OSU will face off earlier that day at noon.

The tournament could run through Monday if needed depending on game outcomes.

Oregon is now 40-16 on the season as they look to continue for a quest into super regionals.

Coach Wasikowski offered his thoughts on the regional and the inclusion of former Pac-12 programs and in-state rival Oregon State.